Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 818.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,542.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

