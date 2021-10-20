Bank of Montreal Can Buys 15,760 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.34% of Seneca Foods worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after buying an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seneca Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SENEA opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.04 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

