Bank of Montreal Can Buys 16,792 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

