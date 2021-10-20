Bank of Montreal Can Buys 23,795 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 279.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 201.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 668,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

