Bank of Montreal Can Buys 26,098 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $984.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

