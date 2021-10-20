Bank of Montreal Can Buys 31,054 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.59% of KVH Industries worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 1,710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $194.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.72. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $66,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $108,004. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.