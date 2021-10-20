Bank of Montreal Can Buys 40,419 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

