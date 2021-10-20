Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,147 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Domtar worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Domtar by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 295,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Domtar by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.00. Domtar Co. has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

