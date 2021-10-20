Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,024 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

