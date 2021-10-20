Bank of Montreal Can Buys 84,389 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 615.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 199,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $734.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.50. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 27,562 shares of company stock worth $362,395. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

