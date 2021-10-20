Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPNG opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

