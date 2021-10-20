Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Altabancorp worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the second quarter worth $9,063,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,958,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at $5,063,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

ALTA stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $834.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.