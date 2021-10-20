Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 3,592.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth $342,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $132.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.21. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

