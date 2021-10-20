Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Simulations Plus worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 917,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 56,433 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 316,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of SLP opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.24 million, a PE ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,860. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

