Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 250.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $251,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 88.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 227,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 106,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.