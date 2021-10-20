Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.48 Million Stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Unisys worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 28.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 25.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 404,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UIS stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Unisys’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UIS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

