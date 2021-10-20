Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $949.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

