Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 171.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 121,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

