Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Purple Innovation worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $55,214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $35,788,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

