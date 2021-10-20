Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $510.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.86 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.73 and a 200-day moving average of $868.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

