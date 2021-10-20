Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1,484.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Change Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 130.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Change Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,292,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 2,330.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 981,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.24, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

