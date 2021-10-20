Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 72.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $66,275,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,624,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

NYSE FTCH opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

