Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Green Dot worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of GDOT opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,687. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.