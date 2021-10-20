Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 18.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

CNOB opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

