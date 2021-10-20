Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

PKX stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. POSCO has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Equities analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.