Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.56 Million in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.62% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 158.1% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,460,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,298 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 493,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 132,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPD opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $32.73.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.