Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average is $134.49.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

