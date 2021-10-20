Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.92% of United States Gasoline Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 1st quarter worth $487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UGA opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

