Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 373,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 249.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $12,456,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $5,133,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,660,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TTI opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $446.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.