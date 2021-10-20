Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.