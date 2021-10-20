Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 16,998 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of Sterling Construction worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 854,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 148,734 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 469,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $655.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.30 million. Analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

