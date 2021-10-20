Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 8,222 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEA. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,634 shares of company stock worth $709,467 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

