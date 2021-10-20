Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 86,084 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 555,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 261,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 197,742 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $570.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

