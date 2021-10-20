Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 690.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.15% of Alithya Group worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alithya Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

