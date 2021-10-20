Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.