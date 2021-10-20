Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

