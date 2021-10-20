Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,207,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $251.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.54. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.39 and a 1 year high of $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

