Bank of Montreal Can Sells 172,756 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 172,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

