Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,919 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 39,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $430,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADX stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $20.91.

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

