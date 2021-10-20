Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393,533 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.55% of Matrix Service worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 434.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

