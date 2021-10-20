Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 17,469 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.39% of Park Aerospace worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 239.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKE opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Park Aerospace Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $266.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

