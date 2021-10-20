Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 57,249 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $181,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,759,185 shares of company stock valued at $434,839,866.

OCDX stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

