Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Columbus McKinnon worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.14 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.