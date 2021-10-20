Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after buying an additional 223,283 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,428,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 118,485 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,316,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,895,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

