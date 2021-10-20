Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,869 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,034,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.02 and a one year high of $133.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

