Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 23,418 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,524,000 after buying an additional 689,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after buying an additional 2,334,920 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after buying an additional 2,705,163 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after buying an additional 2,568,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after buying an additional 190,369 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLCO opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLCO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

