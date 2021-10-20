Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 99,209 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,226,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,400,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after buying an additional 782,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after buying an additional 435,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

