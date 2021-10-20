Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $7,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $33,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 147.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 198,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $667.35 million, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

