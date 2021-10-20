Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Cimpress worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 4,859.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 47.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

