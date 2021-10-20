Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.83% of Powell Industries worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 120.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 444.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 36.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.